Multi-Purpose Vehicle (Mpv) Market May Set Epic Growth Story with GM, BMW, Mercedes-Benz

Automotive roof system allows flow of fresh air and sunlight in the car. There has been an immense development in the roof system in the past few years. Various types of automotive roof systems such as sunroof system, multi-optional roof, panorama with sunroof system and solar roof system have become more flexible & dynamic in nature. Furthermore, roof system made up of glass-plastic composite and fiber-plastic composite are used in cars for light weight construction and to control fuel consumption of the vehicle. Leading roof system innovators have also stepped into the market because of a higher profit margin from automotive roof system market.