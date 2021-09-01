Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Correlation-Driven Transient Hole Dynamics Resolved in Space and Time in the Isopropanol Molecule

By T. Barillot et al.
APS physics
 8 days ago

The possibility of suddenly ionized molecules undergoing extremely fast electron hole (or hole) dynamics prior to significant structural change was first recognized more than 20 years ago and termed charge migration. The accurate probing of ultrafast electron hole dynamics requires measurements that have both sufficient temporal resolution and can detect the localization of a specific hole within the molecule. We report an investigation of the dynamics of inner valence hole states in isopropanol where we use an x-ray pump–x-ray probe experiment, with site and state-specific probing of a transient hole state localized near the oxygen atom in the molecule, together with an ab initio theoretical treatment. We record the signature of transient hole dynamics and make the first tentative observation of dynamics driven by frustrated Auger-Meitner transitions. We verify that the effective hole lifetime is consistent with our theoretical prediction. This state-specific measurement paves the way to widespread application for observations of transient hole dynamics localized in space and time in molecules and thus to charge transfer phenomena that are fundamental in chemical and material physics.

journals.aps.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space And Time#Electron Hole#Transient#Molecules#The Dynamics#Auger Meitner#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
Chemistrymarketresearchtelecast.com

They observe for the first time the atomic interactions between water molecules responsible for their “anomalous” and “strange” properties

While it is true that some scholars have suggested the hypothesis that a quantum nuclear effect, known as hydrogen bonding, is responsible for the “foreign” and “anomalous” properties of the waterLike its extraordinary surface tension, its thermal storage potential or its unusually efficient ability to redistribute and release vibrational energy, this phenomenon, as well as the way in which it affects the vital liquid, have not yet been fully explained.
MathematicsScience Now

Advances and challenges in time-resolved macromolecular crystallography

You are currently viewing the abstract. Conformational changes are essential for the correct functioning of biological macromolecules. Time-resolved x-ray crystallography extends an extremely successful method for the structural determination of biomolecules by incorporating time as a fourth dimension. Time-resolved x-ray diffraction studies are performed at room temperature so as to allow the biological reaction to evolve within crystals. This reaction must also be initiated throughout crystals—and x-ray diffraction data must be collected—at least as rapidly as the fastest time point of interest. Mature structural analysis tools of macromolecular crystallography can then be adapted to allow x-ray diffraction data to be analyzed in terms of time-dependent conformational changes.
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Brain-Inspired Electronics: An Artificial Ionic Neuron for Tomorrow’s Electronic Memories

Brain-inspired electronics are the subject of intense research. Scientists from CNRS and the Ecole Normale Supérieure – PSL have theorized how to develop artificial neurons using, as nerve cells, ions to carry the information. Their work, published in Science on August 6, 2021, reports that devices made of a single layer of water transporting ions within graphene nanoslits have the same transmission capacity as a neuron.
PhysicsPhys.org

Ultrafast charge transfer in Prussian blue analogues

Photoinduced charge transfers are an interesting electronic property of Prussian blue and some analogously structured compounds. A team of researchers has now been able to elucidate the ultrafast processes in the light-induced charge transfer between iron and manganese in a manganese-containing Prussian blue analog. As reported in the journal Angewandte Chemie, different processes induced by light can drive the charge transfer.
PhysicsNewswise

Studying the Mechanism of Metal Extraction with Ionic Liquids

The heaviest known elements are the so-called “superheavy” elements, those with atomic numbers greater than 103. These elements are found only in laboratories, where they are made by fusing together two lighter elements. This process is unlikely to occur, so scientist have only tiny amounts (a few atoms) for experiments. Chemists are interested in the chemical properties of these elements. However, the small amounts of material available means chemists must use special techniques to study them. This research developed a new way to study the chemistry of metallic elements with extremely low concentrations of material. These techniques use ionic liquids—salts in liquid states.
SciencePhys.org

Cooling technique allows easier measurements of key particle property

Scientists from the BASE-collaboration, led by RIKEN scientists, have developed a new cooling method that will allow easier measurements of a property of protons and antiprotons called the magnetic moment. This is one of the properties that is being investigated to solve the mystery of why our universe contains matter but almost no antimatter.
ChemistryPhys.org

Changes in color indicate material deformations

ETH Zurich researchers have developed a new type of laminate that changes color as soon as the material is deformed. This way, the materials researchers can kill two birds with one stone: a lightweight composite material that inspects itself. Lightweight construction has found its way into many areas, especially automotive...
SciencePhys.org

Sensor that detects hydrogen peroxide in living plant cells

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is commonly known as a bleaching and disinfecting agent. However, it is also constantly produced in living cells. Often as a byproduct of biological processes, sometimes intentionally, for example to kill pathogens. It is also thought that H2O2 plays an important role as a signaling molecule. To investigate this biological function, research teams from TU Kaiserslautern (TUK) and Saarland University have developed an H2O2-sensitive sensor for plant cells. The sensor reveals where in the cell hydrogen peroxide is produced and how the signaling pathways run. The work has been published in the renowned journal The Plant Cell.
SciencePhys.org

Comparing cryogenic structures with room-temperature samples can help identify errors in computational models

About 95% of all crystal structures obtained for various proteins and deposited in public databases are captured using cryogenic technology. This technology requires frozen conditions. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital compared cryogenic structures with those observed at room temperature. The findings, published today in Chemical Science, indicate that freezing can introduce errors, cause certain conformations (shapes) to be missed and lead to inaccuracies in computational models.
IndustryGenetic Engineering News

Streamlining Small Molecule Discovery With Torx™

Discovery chemistry has progressed significantly in recent years. Scientists now have access to more information than ever, from the development of new computational models to a growing library of scientific and patent literature. Many organizations now outsource at least some part of their operations to specialist providers in the drive to reduce costs and accelerate pipelines.
ChemistryAPS physics

Spatial correlations of entangled polymer dynamics

The spatial correlations of entangled polymer dynamics are examined by molecular dynamics simulations and neutron spin-echo spectroscopy. Due to the soft nature of topological constraints, the initial spatial decays of intermediate scattering functions of entangled chains are, to the first approximation, surprisingly similar to those of an unentangled system in the functional forms. However, entanglements reveal themselves as a long tail in the reciprocal-space correlations, implying a weak but persistent dynamic localization in real space. Comparison with a number of existing theoretical models of entangled polymers suggests that they cannot fully describe the spatial correlations revealed by simulations and experiments. In particular, the strict one-dimensional diffusion idea of the original tube model is shown to be flawed. The dynamic spatial correlation analysis demonstrated in this work provides a useful tool for interrogating the dynamics of entangled polymers. Lastly, the failure of the investigated models to even qualitatively predict the spatial correlations of collective single-chain density fluctuations points to a possible critical role of incompressibility in polymer melt dynamics.
ChemistryPhys.org

Breakthrough in actinide metal-metal bonding

Scientists from The University of Manchester have managed to successfully make actinide metals form molecular actinide-actinide bonds for the first time, opening up a new field of scientific study in materials research. Reported in the journal Nature, a group of scientists from Manchester and Stuttgart universities have successfully prepared and...
ScienceAPS physics

Short-term memory by transient oscillatory dynamics in recurrent neural networks

Despite the significance of short-term memory in cognitive function, the process of encoding and sustaining the input information in neural activity dynamics remains elusive. Herein, we unveiled the significance of transient neural dynamics to short-term memory. By training recurrent neural networks to short-term memory tasks and analyzing the dynamics, the characteristics of the short-term memory mechanism were obtained in which the input information was encoded in the amplitude of transient oscillations, rather than the stationary neural activities. This transient trajectory was attracted to a slow manifold, which permitted the discarding of irrelevant information. Additionally, we investigated the process by which the dynamics acquire robustness to noise. In this transient oscillation, the robustness to noise was obtained by a strong contraction of the neural states after perturbation onto the manifold. This mechanism works for several neural network models and tasks, which implies its relevance to neural information processing in general.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers develop a carbon spring with high compressibility and stretchability

Mechanical flexibility is a key factor determining the stability and durability of porous carbon materials. The compressive brittleness of porous carbon materials has been well resolved. However, reversible stretchability property remains a major challenge due to the weak connections of the three-dimensional porous carbon networks. In a study published in...
ScienceAPS physics

Correlation-driven topological and valley states in monolayer VSi2P4

Electronic correlations could have significant impact on the material properties. They are typically pronounced for localized orbitals and enhanced in low-dimensional systems, so two-dimensional (2D) transition metal compounds could be a good platform to study their effects. Recently, a new class of 2D transition metal compounds, the. MoSi. 2. N.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Molecular trap allows study of single proteins

Researchers from the technical universities of Delft and Munich have invented a new type of molecular trap that can hold a single protein in place for hours to study its natural behavior—a million times longer than before. The new NEOtrap technique enables scientists to use electrical currents to study the vibrant nature of proteins, which may spark innovation in biomedicine, biotechnology, and more.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Neural Network Models of the Future – The Key to Unlocking How Our Brain Works

Summary: Researchers discuss different current neural network models and consider the steps that need to be taken to make them more realistic, and thus more useful, as possible. Source: University of Plymouth. Neuroscience is a field most obviously associated with medicine and/or psychology. However, my background in physics and computer...
ChemistryNature.com

Chemical mechanisms, one molecule at a time

Transport measurements through a single molecule unveil the mechanism of the catalytic Suzuki–Miyaura cross-coupling reaction. Insights into the mechanisms of chemical reactions, the sequence of steps by which an overall chemical change occurs, are vital for better control of the reactions — but can we prove chemical mechanisms? Most chemistry textbooks argue that this is impossible. Yet experiments can determine the likelihood of certain mechanisms over others. Key measurements in this direction include the study of temperature dependence, the determination of the stereochemistry of products, isotope labelling of reactants and the direct observation of reaction intermediates (species that are produced in one step but consumed in the subsequent steps of the same reaction). The latter is perhaps the most effective for unravelling reaction mechanisms, but capturing the intermediates of reactions is often challenging. Some reaction intermediates are short-lived and therefore can only be probed by fast spectroscopic methods. Hence, developing practical yet sensitive methods that can decipher chemical mechanisms remains of utmost importance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy