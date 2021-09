The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to make their final roster cuts soon. Here are three players they must make room for on the final 53 in 2021. The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon have some incredibly difficult decisions to make as they will be asked to cut down to just 53 players on their roster. While many of these decisions will be unanimous with the coaching staff and front office, others will be much harder to narrow down, and there is sure to be some deep discussion and cases to be made behind the scenes.