Crime Stoppers Seek Help From Public

The Sidney Police Department along with Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public. Vandalism at the Sidney Water Park, Custenborder Fields and within Tawawa Park has increased significantly this summer. On multiple occasions, park equipment was damaged or destroyed including two memorial trees planted along the Veteran’s Memorial Walkway, near the Stolle Bridge in Custenborder Fields. While most of this vandalism and destruction of park equipment occurred in the late night/early morning hours (between 1:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.), some activity happened during the daylight hours.