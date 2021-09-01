Cancel
Heavy Metal Documentary Scored by Dave Lombardo Is Coming to Streaming

By Philip Trapp
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drummer Dave Lombardo crafted the musical score for Los Últimos Frikis, a documentary film that uncovers the history of obscure Cuban metal band Zeus and their determined frontman, Diony Arce. Now, the movie will finally see a steaming release in North America. The Nicholas Brennan-directed doc, which had its stateside...

therockofrochester.com

Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com
