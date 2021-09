Beverly June (Alcox) Vanderheiden, age 89 of Earlham, went to be with our Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021. Celebration of Life and Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at the Woodlawn Christian Church, located 200 North Woodlawn Avenue in Lake City. A private graveside service will be held at Cottonwood Cemetery near Lake City. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.