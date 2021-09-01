At 15.4% CAGR Digital Transformation in BFSI Market to Reach $164.08 Billion by 2027
Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Transformation in BFSI Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), End User (Banks, Insurance Companies and Others), and Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Big Data and Business Analytics, Cyber Security and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global digital transformation in BFSI industry generated $52.44 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $164.08 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0