Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Reality Star Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Pet Adoption Advice

pahomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September. WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Dog Rescue#Birds#Wbre Tv#Eyewitness News#Nbc Universal Local#Greater Good Charities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Says Scheana Shay’s Fiance Brock Davies Had A Rough First Season Filming Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules is due to come back on our screens any week now, and it’s going to look like a completely new show.  OGs like Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Jax Taylor are out after “leaving” AKA getting fired last year. The rest of the cast are either new parents, newly engaged, or both. And […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Says Scheana Shay’s Fiance Brock Davies Had A Rough First Season Filming Vanderpump Rules appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back at Vicki Gunvalson’s Fiance Steve Lodge For Criticizing Her COVID-19 Protocol At Restaurants

Lisa Vanderpump is a certified boss. She doesn’t need the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anymore to give her a platform — she’s got plenty going on. From her several businesses to prepping for her first grandchild, she’s quite busy. Well, not too busy to fight with her old pals like Kyle Richards. Or criticize her former […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back at Vicki Gunvalson’s Fiance Steve Lodge For Criticizing Her COVID-19 Protocol At Restaurants appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lisa Vanderpump Throws Shade At Former Vanderpump Rules Cast Member Stassi Schroeder Ahead Of Season 9

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is right around the corner, and the dynamic is going to be a whole lot different this year. Veteran show alums Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired in 2020 after several racist and homophobic occurrences came to light. Then Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, suddenly quit. Though they might be gone, executive producer and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump hasn't forgotten them. That is, she hasn't forgotten to shade Schroeder, one of her favorite pastimes.
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and Jason Sabo Open Up About Becoming Parents

Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and her husband Jason Sabo are counting down the days until they welcome their first child. The Vanderpump Rules couple shared their excitement over becoming parents while marking their 10th wedding anniversary on Instagram. On August 27, Pandora took to Instagram to commemorate the...
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Lisa Rinna Continues Her Fued With Lisa Vanderpump Over a return to RHOBH

Lisa Rinna challenged Lisa Vanderpump for a return toThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star held a Q&A via Instagram Stories. She answered fans’ questions regarding the cast, as well as the current season. Rinna is still thinking about Vanderpump. Fans will recall that the two didn’t get...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Dishes On First Run-In With Stassi Schroeder After Vanderpump Rules Firing

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 is apparently happening soon, with a completely revamped cast. Many OGs, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Jax Taylor “left” (read: were fired) from the show after a handful of scandals. The VPR tribe still debates over whether or not firing them was the right move. But a comeback seems very […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Dishes On First Run-In With Stassi Schroeder After Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Lisa Vanderpump Gets Candid About Becoming a Grandmother (Nanny Pinky) & Meeting the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Babies

Lisa Vanderpump has a grandchild on the way and she can’t contain her excitement. PureWow recently sat down for a chat with the TV personality to discuss her partnership with Febreze and the launch of Febreze Unstopables TOUCH Fabric Refresher. Per a press release, this first-of-its-kind fabric spray combines odor elimination with touch-activated scent technology, storing scent in your fabrics to release a burst of freshness every time it’s touched.
TV Showstvseriesfinale.com

Vanderpump Rules: Season Nine of Bravo Reality Series Debuts This Month (Watch)

Vanderpump Rules is returning to Bravo for its ninth season later this month. Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz are all returning for the upcoming season. Bravo revealed more about the return of Vanderpump Rules...
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With All Their Babies

Watch: "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl. As Scheana Shay famously once said, "Hashtag: It's all happening!" The Vanderpump Rules star, who welcomed her first child with fiancé and rugby player Brock Davies in April, took to Instagram to share the sweet reunion she had with her past and present co-stars and fellow moms.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals The Cute Name She Wants Her Grandchild To Call Her

Lisa Vanderpump has gained a lot of titles over the years: child actor, restauranteur, reality TV star, and executive producer. One could also call her a muse for Issa Rae’s latest HBO Max project. Furthermore, with her daughter Pandora’s recent pregnancy announcement, Vanderpump can now add "grandmother" to the list as well. But really, the Vanderpump Rules matriarch has a much better, much cuter name for her first grandchild to call her.
TV Showspurewow.com

Lisa Vanderpump Opens Up About the Different ‘Identities’ of Her Three TV Show

Lisa Vanderpump may have started her television career as a Beverly Hills housewife, but now she’s managed to create and produce three reality shows of her own: Vanderpump Rules, Overserved and her latest, Vanderpump Dogs. And while you would think working in television would get easier, the entrepreneur revealed that the processes are very different.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Distractify

Whatever Happened to the Clothing Store That 'RHOBH' Starlet Kyle Richards Owned?

In 2012, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards opened her own boutique. The reality starlet partnered with Florida-based retailer Alene Too to propel her West Coast version of the brand, Kyle by Alene Too. At the time, Kyle emphasized that she wanted to open a store to ensure that shoppers could get cutting-edge pieces and accessories all in one location.
Homelesspahomepage.com

Clear The Shelters Takes Off With Life-Saving Flight for At-Risk Dogs and Cats

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September. WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.
PetsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick and Girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin Make Relationship Moves and Get a Dog Together

Woof, woof! Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin seemingly got a dog together, over ten months after they sparked romance rumors for the first time. “Our crazy [little] baby. Miss [you],” the 20-year-old captioned a cute video of the playful grey puppy being held by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, while they laid on a couch. It appears the video was from another time, as the model claimed that she missed the dog — and the happy couple is currently enjoying a lakeside vacation in an undisclosed area.
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Katie and Tom Just Celebrated a Major Relationship Milestone

Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz are celebrating a major new milestone together. The Vanderpump Rules couple recently commemorated their fifth wedding anniversary, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On August 18, Katie took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, sharing a...
Homelessanimalfair.com

Put Your Best Paw Forward – International Homeless Animals Day!

August 20th is International Homeless Animals Day! When you bring a new pet to your house to meet your family you can’t help but say “WELCOME HOME!” Unfortunately millions of pets will never get a chance to hear those words. In the United States alone there are more homeless animals in shelters and living on the streets than those living safely in a home. This is a result of overpopulation and failure to spay/neuter your pet.
Wildomar, CAThe Friday Flyer

Adopt-a-pet: Stella

Sweet 2-year-old Pit bull named Stella is obedience trained, leash trained, good with kids, good with dogs, and likes grooming. Stella needs some help with potty training, however for any accidents she may have at first, she will be sure to make it up to you with her overwhelming love as she learns. Stella simply needs a home where her humans will take time to help her learn, and would definitely appreciate tough toys to chew on and a playing buddy who will play just as hard as she does.

Comments / 0

Community Policy