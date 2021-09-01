Reality Star Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Pet Adoption Advice

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is right around the corner, and the dynamic is going to be a whole lot different this year. Veteran show alums Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired in 2020 after several racist and homophobic occurrences came to light. Then Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, suddenly quit. Though they might be gone, executive producer and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump hasn't forgotten them. That is, she hasn't forgotten to shade Schroeder, one of her favorite pastimes.