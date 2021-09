Rodger Dale Cherry, 54, of Pleasanton, passed away on August 24, 2021. Rodger was born on August 25, 1966, in San Antonio. Rodger was active in his community, serving as a past president of the Jourdanton Chamber of Commerce, Atascosa County EMS and was a volunteer for the Jourdanton Fire Department. He worked at Atascosa Wildlife Supply as a welder and helped with deliveries when needed and was a craftsman who could make just about anything.