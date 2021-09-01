Janet Louise McGinniss, decorated athlete

Janet Louise McGinniss of Lewes passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2021, surrounded by her family after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Louise was born in Wilmington Feb 6, 1941, to Frederick and Lillie Maske. She attended the Marshallton School and HC Conrad High School where she excelled in basketball, softball and field hockey. In 1961, Louise married her high school sweetheart, Walter Preston McGinniss and moved to Claymont. In 1962, Walt joined the Wilmington Fire Department and they moved back to Wilmington where Louise worked for the Diamond State Telephone Company and later retired from the Cigna Insurance Company.