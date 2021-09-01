I-45 expansion plan still chugging along
The Texas Transportation Commission, which governs the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), voted Tuesday to keep TxDOT's North Houston Highway Improvement Project as part of its long-term transportation plan for the state, according to multiple news reports. But the estimated $7 billion project could still be derailed by an ongoing investigation by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), which has instructed TxDOT to pause the project while it looks into environmental and civil rights concerns raised by impacted residents and local elected officials.www.theleadernews.com
