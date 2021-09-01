Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Acquires Atlanta Artist Dawn Williams Boyd’s Piece

By Adron McCann
Posted by 
WABE
WABE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta artist Dawn Williams Boyd was thrilled to discover that the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The MET) in New York — home to works by Degas, Van Gogh, and countless other luminaries — had acquired one of her pieces for its permanent collection. Boyd makes what she calls ‘cloth paintings,’ fabric scrap compositions intricately embellished and conveying stories rife with meaning. The MET recently bought her piece “Sankofa.” Boyd’s art is also the subject of a current exhibition, “Woe,” at the University of Georgia’s Lupin Foundation Gallery. The artist joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about her process and the histories that often inspire her stirring and complexly textured artwork.

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Degas
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#National Gallery Of Art#Met#Uga#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Decatur, GAPosted by
WABE

Ellex Swavoni’s New Sculpture ‘What Sonia Said’ Embodies African Heroism And Black Resilience

A new work of public art by Ellex Swavoni is about to find its home in Decatur, bringing the artist’s vision to a community effort to preserve Black heroes and history. Swavoni’s multidisciplinary art incorporates sculpture, graphic design, ancient spirituality, and even toy design to reflect her view of the world. The new sculpture “What Sonia Said” draws its direct inspiration from the poet and activist Sonia Sanchez’s poem “Catch the Fire“ and was commissioned as part of the “Art For the People” project of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights. Swavoni joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share the collective values that informed the sculpture, and where her personal ideals and aesthetic shine through.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
WABE

Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar On ‘The Wire,’ Dead At 54

Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday. Williams was found dead Monday afternoon in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

New Banksy Exhibition At Underground Atlanta Not Condoned By The Artist

“The Art of Banksy: Without Limits” presented by SEE Global Entertainment opens today in the newly renovated space of Underground Atlanta. But Banksy — who is famously anonymous and an anti-capitalist — has denounced this exhibition and several others bearing his name. On his website, he wrote, “Members of the public should be aware there has been a recent spate of Banksy exhibitions, none of which are consensual. They’ve been organized entirely without the artist’s knowledge or involvement.”
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Franco Bejarano Uses Background In Social Work To Create Life-Size Drawings Of Atlantans Experiencing Homelessness

Atlanta artist and social worker Franco Bejarano’s portraits capture something commonly in sight, but rarely truly seen. His life-size drawings of Atlantans experiencing homelessness bring attention to the individuality, abilities, and ongoing journeys of these members of the community. Bejarano also works to house homeless clients, contributes to art therapy programs working with the homeless, and has a passion for mental health advocacy. During the pandemic, his talent was tapped for a public art project on homelessness organized by MARTA and HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Atlanta. The result is “Street to Home,” an installation of his portraits which is now on view at MARTA’s Five Points Station. Bejarano joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to discuss his work in homeless outreach, and how he puts his artistic energy to use improving lives in Atlanta.
PhotographyPosted by
WABE

Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

Larry West was looking for a hobby that would combine visual arts and American history. And he found it in 1975 at an antique store in Mamaroneck, N.Y. At that time, boxes of daguerreotypes — the first commercially successful photographic process, invented around 1839 — would just be sitting there, West says. So he bought one “that happened to be [of] an African American,” he tells Weekend Edition. “And I was fascinated.”
Theater & DancePosted by
WABE

The Thrilling World Premiere Of ‘Darlin’ Cory’ At The Alliance Theatre Takes Us Back To 1920s Appalachia

A heady brew of Southern Gothic, music, and moonshine awaits audiences in “Darlin’ Cory,” a new musical premiering at the Alliance Theatre this month. It’s a tale set in 1920s Appalachia, where a stranger rolls into a tiny mountain town, stirring up intrigues, shilling moonshine, and unraveling the town’s many secrets. Edgar Award-winning playwright and novelist Phillip DePoy wrote “Darlin’ Cory,” inspired by his studies of traditional North Georgia folk songs, one of which shares the play’s title. Original music is by Kristian Bush, frontman and lyricist of Grammy-Award-winning band Sugarland. DePoy and Bush joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the music and the mythos “Darlin’ Cory.”
AnimalsPosted by
WABE

Rapper Turned Trapper: Why Sterling Davis Left His Music Career To Become Cat Advocate

Rapper Sterling Davis toured the country for years, building a career in hip-hop. But the musician made a bold pivot one day, deciding to put his energy behind another passion: cats. Davis reinvented himself as The TrapKing – as in, trap, neuter, and return – helping to humanely curb the overpopulation of stray cats. The lifelong cat lover also makes it his mission to change stereotypes about men in cat rescue, and to make the often white-dominated field of animal welfare an appealing pursuit in more diverse communities. The TrapKing joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes via Zoom to talk about how he transformed his career from rapping to trapping.
Visual ArtPosted by
WABE

The Late Artist Winfred Rembert’s New Memoir Documents Life Growing Up In Jim Crow South

Few of us can imagine the hellish reality of life for Black Americans in the 20th century’s South, in poverty, indentured servitude, and the constant targeting and oppression over decades that followed slavery. The life of the painter and leatherworker Winfred Rembert contained such shocking tales of brutality that the artist’s reluctance to share his story with the world lasted until just a few years before his passing in March of 2021. Erin I. Kelly wrote the book “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South,” built on interviews with Rembert and his wife, Patsy. The memoir brings to life the heartbreaking struggles and astonishing resilience of the artist as he endured a childhood without a mother or education, cruel beatings as an adult, and a daring escape from jail only to be nearly lynched and returned to prison. It also shares the sweeter moments of meeting his wife and starting a new life with her in New Haven, Connecticut, where his artwork eventually met national recognition. Erin I. Kelly and widow Patsy Rembert joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about this extraordinary artist, and the sense of beauty he kept alive through so many years of pain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy