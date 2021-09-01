The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Acquires Atlanta Artist Dawn Williams Boyd’s Piece
Atlanta artist Dawn Williams Boyd was thrilled to discover that the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The MET) in New York — home to works by Degas, Van Gogh, and countless other luminaries — had acquired one of her pieces for its permanent collection. Boyd makes what she calls ‘cloth paintings,’ fabric scrap compositions intricately embellished and conveying stories rife with meaning. The MET recently bought her piece “Sankofa.” Boyd’s art is also the subject of a current exhibition, “Woe,” at the University of Georgia’s Lupin Foundation Gallery. The artist joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about her process and the histories that often inspire her stirring and complexly textured artwork.www.wabe.org
