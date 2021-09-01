Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Colors Ultimate Review (PS4) – One Of Sonic’s Best 3D Adventures Comes To PS4

By Neil Bolt
psu.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Colors shows exactly why Sonic Team persists with the 3D Sonic formula, but also shows exactly why it never makes any progress with it. There’s almost always a spark of brilliance when things are at top speed and our favourite blue blur is exploding through loop-de-loops and chaining attacks on enemies. That’s the good stuff, the sweet-smelling goo that sticks it all together and ensures that, whatever else, this is definitely, unmistakably, a Sonic game.

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

#Sonic Games#Ps4#Sonic Team#The Nintendo Wii#Macguffin#Sonic Color#Sonic Forces
