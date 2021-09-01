Clark Gregg Reasserts that Agents of SHIELD is MCU Canon
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Long before Marvel Studios' Disney+ expansion, the comic book giant has already been dominating the small screen with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but for the longest time, fans have been extremely confused regarding the show's canon status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many people believe that the now-defunct ABC series is no longer considered MCU canon after Phase Four shows like WandaVision and Loki retconned its story.epicstream.com
