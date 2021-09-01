Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Clark Gregg Reasserts that Agents of SHIELD is MCU Canon

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Long before Marvel Studios' Disney+ expansion, the comic book giant has already been dominating the small screen with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but for the longest time, fans have been extremely confused regarding the show's canon status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many people believe that the now-defunct ABC series is no longer considered MCU canon after Phase Four shows like WandaVision and Loki retconned its story.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Gregg
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Agents Of Shield#Canon#Marvel Universe#S H I E L D#Abc#Wandavision#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Entertainmentwegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Planning An MCU Dark Universe

For all intents and purposes, the Dark Universe was an unmitigated disaster and the perfect example of how not to build a shared cinematic universe. Completely abandoning what the characters were all about in the first place, Universal decided to reinvent their stable of classic monsters as action heroes played by A-list movie stars, with a succession of projects all mapped out in advance, many of which already had talent attached.
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
MoviesCollider

'Blade' Director Bassam Tariq Says His MCU Movie Isn't as Beholden to Comics Canon as Other Marvel Movies

Aside from the announcement of Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq, recent news has been slim on the film for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest heroes, Blade. The director, who became associated with the project in July, has given some hints as to the direction of the film, which won't be bogged down by Marvel Comics lore. In an interview with Gizmodo, Tariq had the following to say:
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Reportedly Changing the Name of ‘The Mandalorian’

Recently, the online rumor mill has been swirling with reports that showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s hit series, The Mandalorian, will end after its upcoming third season. The series, which takes place in the Star Wars timeline about five years after the original trilogy ended with Star...
MoviesInside the Magic

Why Marvel Recast Terrence Howard as War Machine

Recasts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be turbulent, especially when replacing a fan-favorite actor with a new face or voice. In the MCU, there have been two Hulks, two Thanos’, and two James Rhodes/Don Cheadle. While every Marvel fan knows actor Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard as War Machine, not many know why.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans are still buzzing about Scarlett Johansson's legal battle with Disney over Black Widow's release model and despite the fact that both parties have been suspiciously quiet over the last couple of days, it doesn't look like the issue will subside anytime soon especially with the actress being quite adamant about winning her case.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 1 Review: Peggy Carter Changes MCU History

This review contains spoilers for What If…? episode 1. What If…? is the latest Marvel Studios small screen project to arrive on Disney+ after much fanfare. The animated anthology show, created by Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia writer A.C. Bradley and Marvel storyboard vet Bryan Andrews, aims to explore alternate timelines in the MCU multiverse. In order to fully grasp the basic premise of What If…? as a whole it helps to have watched Marvel’s Loki, which recently introduced the multiverse to the MCU.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Avengers 5 Secret Wars and Marvel DC crossover tackled by MCU boss Kevin Feige – WATCH

As Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings prepare for its September 3 release, MCU boss Kevin Feige has provided some interviews. Such junkets are a perfect time to ask the producer about rumors of future film projects like an Avengers 5 based on the Secret Wars comic strip and a Marvel DC crossover. And in an interview, Feige didn’t exactly say no to either idea.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Marvel Studios President On When ‘Avengers 5’ Will Happen

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has discussed when a fifth Avengers film will happen. Back in 2012, Marvel Studios released Avengers which quickly became one of the most profitable films of all time. Since then, the studio has released 3 more installments with the latest movie, Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film of all time for a while. The success of the film has left many wondering when a fifth film would happen.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Clark Gregg Refuses To Confirm Or Deny Rumors Of An MCU Return

It’s been almost a decade since Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson was killed off in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline after Loki stabbed him through the heart in The Avengers, but fans have never given up on the idea of seeing the cult favorite make an eventual return to the fold, something that’s admittedly more likely than ever before now that the multiverse is in play.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Ben Kingsley confirms his Marvel return in Shang-Chi

Ben Kingsley has confirmed he'll be appearing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor made his MCU debut in Iron Man 3, playing a fake version of The Mandarin, revealed to be an unemployed actor named Trevor Slattery. He reprised the role in a Marvel One-Shot titled All Hail the King, which teased Slattery meeting the real Mandarin after he's rescued from prison by a member of the Ten Rings terrorist group.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Which MCU character did Dwayne Johnson discuss playing with Marvel?

It's official, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has spoken with the powers that be about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the world's highest-grossing franchise enters a new phase, A-list talent like Owen Wilson, Angelina Jolie, and Jonathan Majors have signed to the ever-growing ranks of the MCU. Considering The Rock's...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Comments On Potential MCU & DC Crossover

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared his thoughts on a potential MCU & DC crossover. James Gunn has had the privilege of directing films for both the MCU and the DC Extended Universe. Starting off with his two Guardians of the Galaxy films and followed by his excellent The Suicide Squad, the writer/director has showcased his sensibilities at both Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. Kevin Feige is quite pleased with James Gunn’s work, and some fans are curious to see where the writer/director’s future is headed with both franchises.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kevin Feige Reveals The ‘Biggest Risk’ Marvel Studios Took, And How It Paid Off

Although Marvel movies have had a consistent presence in our lives for over 20 years now, starting with offerings like Blade, X-Men and Spider-Man, it wasn’t until 2008’s Iron Man that Marvel Studios was able to start making its own movies rather than simply licensing characters and properties out to other studios. Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, casting Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark still ranks as the biggest risk the company has ever taken.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel producer reveals how MCU bosses decide on future movies

Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz has lifted the lid on the decision-making process behind who gets to develop and work on future films. From 2008's pioneering Iron Man all the way through to this year's Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the MCU is littered with techno-heroes, gods, extraterrestrials and assassins, but whose job is it to develop the characters and storylines for the big screen?

Comments / 0

Community Policy