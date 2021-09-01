A somber 20th anniversary
A ceremony to remember those killed in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 will take place 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Riverwalk’s 9-11 monument, located on the north side of the New River near Southwest First Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. The local monument, which was dedicated last year, contains a piece of rail from the tracks of the Port Authority Trans-Hudson (PATH) transit station, which had been located at the World Trade Center and was buried under wreckage after the attacks. Engraved memorial bricks at the site are available. For more information visit www.goriverwalk.com/9-11-monument.waterfronttimes.com
