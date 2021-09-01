Here's the Voice Cast for Marvel's What If?... Episode 4

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.