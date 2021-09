TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - National Preparedness Month is recognized each September in the state of Illinois to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning. Since the timing of disasters is often unplanned at best, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency along with the Tazewell County Emergency Managers and other local EMAs are encouraging Illinoisans to take the time to prepare for potential emergencies at home, at work, and in the community.