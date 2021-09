Hello, listeners. It's been a long while since we cracked the mic, but Emily and I dusted off the control board and are bringing you a brand new episode of "What the Buzz". Our new episode titled "The Misadventures of Emily and Joanna" is now available to hear through our free KLAQ mobile app, at KLAQ.com and conveniently available down below! In this new episode, Emily has a big announcement to make, and also finally confirms her Halloween costume for this year. And, no, it's not too early to talk about Halloween! We're in September, so it's basically Halloween season.