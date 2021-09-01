The State of Hotel Payments 2021

This article was written by David Poole, Global Head of Mobile Solutions, MYPINPAD. There’s an old saying that goes “there’s only two things you can be sure of in life: death and taxes.” I think there’s a third thing you can be sure of — change. Globally, there have been massive shifts over the past decade, all driven by technology and the resulting evolution in human needs and demands. People are more tech savvy, more aware of what’s possible and driven to experience the world in more meaningful ways. And pretty much every industry on earth has changed as a result of this shift in consumer behavior. Now, we’re experiencing the largest catalyst for change certainly in my generation — COVID-19. Here we find ourselves a year and a bit on and still in the midst of significant change.