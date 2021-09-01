Cancel
Could passenger rail hopes in New Hampshire be sidetracked by CSX deal?

By Michael Kitch
nhbr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith $66 billion in the infrastructure package currently before Congress, Amtrak is bidding to expand its passenger rail service to New Hampshire, perhaps as far north as Concord. On Aug. 30, Amtrak officials met with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Congressman Chris Pappas and local business executives at Northeast Delta Dental...

