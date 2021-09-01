Editor’s note: One more time for the people in the back

This past weekend, I thought I might melt. I volunteered for a midday four-hour shift on Saturday to help students move in on campus. It was 90 degrees and I worked outside. When I saw the forecast that morning, for a split second I considered not going. But I felt like after everything these students have been through during the pandemic and all the experiences they’ve missed, I couldn’t let them down. So, like all Spartans, I showed up.