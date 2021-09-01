UNC Women’s Cross Country Ranked 13th in Preseason Poll; Highest Mark Since 2011
The Tar Heel cross country teams make strides every year during their meets, and now the women’s team is making strides in preseason polls. Carolina’s position of 13th in the USTFCCCA women’s poll released Tuesday is their highest preseason mark since 2011. They are the second-highest ranked ACC team and second-highest in the Southeast Region. In both cases, UNC sits behind NC State, who are ranked No. 2 in the national preseason poll. Florida State, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech check in at Nos. 18, 19 and 25, respectively.chapelboro.com
