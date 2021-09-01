Cancel
Internet

Twitter tests Safety Mode to block internet trolls

By Agence France-Presse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter on Wednesday announced it is testing a new feature that automatically blocks hateful messages, as the US site comes under increasing pressure to protect its users from online abuse. Users who activate the new Safety Mode will see their “mentions” filtered for seven days so that they don’t see...

