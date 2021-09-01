Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a student at a North Carolina high school is in custody

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne student was fatally wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem, and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School on the city’s northwest side. Police officers and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:07 p.m. ET., Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson said at a news conference.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Cnn#Wxlv#New Hanover High School#Mount Tabor High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Tennessee StateWKRN

North Carolina pastor arrested in Tennessee on theft charge

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The pastor of Ignite Church located in Winterville was arrested in Tennessee on a theft charge. Officials say Pastor Jake Moore was arrested Wednesday by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on a theft charge ranging from $10,000 to $60,000. He was placed in the Anderson County...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fiancé charged in death of South Carolina woman reported missing

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The fiancé of a South Carolina woman reported missing in March 2020 has been charged with her death. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Gwinnett County Police Department, authorities Tuesday arrested Michael Lee Wilkerson during a traffic stop in Buford, multiple news outlets reported. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond and is awaiting extradition to Greenville, South Carolina. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Davidson County, NCWSET

Body of missing woman found in North Carolina lake by boater

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a woman's body has been found in a lake. News outlets report the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Laura-Michelle Trent. Officials say Trent had been missing since Monday and was last seen at the Yadkin River Access...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Video footage shows fatal FBI shooting in NE ABQ

Lapel and dash camera video released Friday showed Marquez Floyd pull a handgun and shoot an FBI agent before being fatally shot by authorities in a Northeast Albuquerque parking lot in mid-July. Lapel and dash camera video released Friday shows Marquez Floyd pull a handgun and shoot an FBI agent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy