A party in Los Angeles took a tragic turn when four people reportedly overdosed, resulting in three deaths and one hospitalization. Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died at the scene of an apparent overdose, and comedian/model Kate Quigley was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her condition is currently unknown. TMZ reports that cops were called shortly after midnight. Autopsies will be conducted, but it seems like cocaine laced with fentanyl was ingested by all. LAPD's homicide unit was notified, but It's unclear whether or not they will be involved.