The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Getting Its Own Documentary

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when The Weeknd had his own Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year? Even though it feels like five years ago, it did happen in 2021. And now, Showtime and Pepsi have teamed up to jog our memories of what happened at the beginning of the year with a documentary about that spectacle called The Show. “This documentary is a unique glimpse into the passion, work and cinematic mindset that went into the creation of the show,” said The Weeknd in a press release. “It extends the narrative for fans and viewers who like to get lost in how the historic show we all grow up watching is built.”

