Slovak TSO Eustream prepares for hydrogen era

naturalgasworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts legacy network can be repurposed to carry new gases to other central European countries. One of the European Union's largest transmission system operators Eustream is preparing its network for the transport of blended hydrogen and low-carbon gases, it said August 31. By the end of 2023 it hopes that...

