CAR T cells induce remission in a patient with refractory SLE

By Sarah Onuora
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has been used to treat a patient with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) for the first time. The immunotherapy approach, which is already approved for use in the treatment of some types of cancer, induced rapid clinical remission of severe and refractory disease with no notable adverse effects.

