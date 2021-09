UBTech has formed a partnership with the Uintah Basin Visual Arts organization that will benefit both the community and students. According to a press release from UBTech, artists from UBVA will donate artwork for an annual art auction to benefit the UBTech Foundation Scholarship fund. UBTech is housing the art in a gallery on the main floor of their Vernal campus with a variety of art on display from 15 local artists. “I believe that our partnership will grow and build the visibility of our local artists,” said UBTech Vice President of Instructional Services Mark Dockins. “This is a fantastic place for the local artists in the Uintah Basin to showcase and sell their artwork.” The art will be periodically rotated and the first art auction will be held sometime in 2022. All are invited to come enjoy the art on display in the gallery. If you’re interested in joining UBVA to share your art, email danarobin1929@yahoo.com.