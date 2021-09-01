B.B. Comer athletics taking donations for senior football dinners
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Thursday night football dinners have become a trademark of the B.B. Comer football program for senior football players under Coach Adam Fossett. Since Fossett took over in 2018, senior football players gather the night before a game at the Fossett's house, where they eat and bond. The program has grown from since the start of the 2018 season, and so has the amount of players fed on a Thursday night.
