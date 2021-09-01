Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Robin Hatch Announces New LP “T.O.N.T.O.” with the Tropicalia-Inspired “Brazil”

By Mike LeSuer
floodmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you aren’t already familiar with TONTO—​​The Original New Timbral Orchestra—I, someone born well after the 1970s who’s yet to fully immerse myself in the wonders of Innervisions, may not be your best resource for explaining the cobbled-together electronic instrument that single-handedly birthed a movement in electronic music (but I could point you in the right direction). But for the knowledgable folks out there, it was this hulking mass of knobs and wires that aided Toronto composer Robin Hatch on her latest project, T.O.N.T.O., which she’s dedicated to the machine.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Terry Gilliam
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Tropicalia#Play Music#Tonto#Badbadnotgood#The National Music Centre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
Related
MusicKerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
MusicCNN

ABBA to drop first studio album in 40 years

(CNN) ABBA has announced their first studio album in 40 years. "Voyage" is scheduled for release on November 5. The group also announced a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London's Olympic Park to begin next May. The show...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Composer Yann Tiersen Continues To Expand His World Of Song On New LP, Kerber

Famed French composer, Yann Tiersen, remembers seeing a mountain lion. He was out in nature about five years ago in Northern California when the animal began following him and his cycling party. Tiersen and his group were hours into a long ride and far from formal help. He remembers seeing cubs, too, thinking that the mother and babies were probably very hungry, even starving. It was dangerous. Around that time, a cougar attacked several hikers in Washington State, killing one. While the mountain lion never pounced, for Tiersen, the experience was formative. At that moment, a strong sense of what an ecosystem really is crystallized in his mind. Life is not human-centric, of course. So, Tiersen thought, his music — including his new release, Kerber, out Friday (Aug. 27) —should be something of an ecosystem, too.
The Quietus

Slikback Previews Upcoming LP With New Track, 'SKIN TIGHT'

The track features Kuwait-based producer Van Boom and is the first to be unveiled from his currently untitled next album. Slikback is lining up a new album, and has previewed it with a brand new track, 'SKIN TIGHT'. Out this week, the track sees the Kenyan artist team up with...
Virginia Beach, VAtheobelisk.net

Snake Mountain Revival Premiere “Satellite Ritual”; Announce Debut LP Everything in Sight

Virginia Beach heavy psychedelic rockers Snake Mountain Revival release their debut album, Everything in Sight, Nov. 19 on Rebel Waves Records. By joining the ranks of the Ripple Music imprint, the trio become labelmates to Kabbalah, Arcadian Child, Sacred Shrines, Las Robertas and Smiling, who also recently issued a label debut. The record is comprised of eight tracks, five of which have been featured on the band’s prior two EPs, 2019’s The Valley of Madness and 2018’s self-titled, but the recordings are different, and “Satellite Ritual” (premiering at the bottom of this post) is brandy-new either way. If you want to skip the rest of my blah-blah and the PR wire info and click play, I wouldn’t blame you. The text will still be here when you get back.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Ross From Friends shares anticipated ID ‘The Daisy’ ahead of new LP ‘Tread’

Since teasing “The Daisy” in his isolated DJ set for Boiler Room, fans have been clamoring for Ross From Friends to drop the hotly requested ID. Finally, the British producer has officially released the standout lo-fi track, alongside news that “The Daisy” is the first single on his upcoming LP Tread, which arrives October 22 via Brainfeeder Records.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

FPA announces new LP, ‘Princess Wiko,’ for 37d03d (watch “Baby” video)

Minneapolis artist and musician Frances Priya Anczarski signed to 37d03d and announced a new album as FPA, Princess Wiko, due out November 5 via her new label home. "Princess Wiko is the story of a young woman of noble birth forced to betray her heart, and marry a man she hardly knows, all the while going down the slow path of self discovery,” Anczarski says. "My hope is that this record makes people feel something. And maybe, in some way, relate to the Princess of Wiko as more than just a fictional character." See the cover art and tracklist below.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

THYLA announce debut LP, share new single “Gum”

Brighton band THYLA have released a couple of EPs over the past couple of years, and they've now announced their debut self-titled LP, due out January 28 via Easy Life Records. It includes their single from earlier this year, "Breathe," as well as a new single, "Gum," which they've shared today. "Gum" is another taste of widescreen, cinematic pop of the type that the band, now a trio, do well, and you can watch the video for it below.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Radiohead Announce Three-LP Collection Featuring “Kid A,” “Amnesiac,” and B-Sides

Radiohead joined TikTok a few months ago. Recently, they released a video that revealed their analytics were not so great because, well, their short videos were full of creepy (pun intended) effects and the odd character Chieftain Mews, rather than cute choreography. It was easy to surmise that Radiohead, a very intentional group, had a reason for joining the internet’s Gen Z–oriented content black hole. And today, they’ve announced KID A MNESIA, a triple album to celebrate the 21st anniversary of Kid A and Amnesiac. It’s out November 5 via XL Recordings.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

100 gecs announce new LP ‘10000 gecs’

After teasing the cover art on social media, experimental duo 100 gecs have officially announced their new album, 10000 gecs. It's the follow-up to their 2019 debut 1000 gecs, and its accompanying remix album, 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. A release date is still TBA. Speaking to Pitchfork,...
MusicVice

9 new musicians to soundtrack fall 2021

Hello. We’re here to interrupt your current pop-punk obsession (us too) with a selection of new artists making incredible soul, nostalgic Punjabi and Fleetwood Mac-meets-South America sounds. Refreshing, huh? The world is certainly not starved of good music right now (Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz is truly special), but it’s never a bad idea to mix things up with some new sounds.
Musicrelix

Elektric Voodoo Shares New Concept Album ‘Telescope’

Elektric Voodoo: Luke Henning, Mithcum Yacoub, Matt Bozzone, Ty Kiernan, Travis Klein, Scott Tournet, Bradley Nash (l-r) photo credit: Sean Coyne. Elektric Voodoo is set to release their latest album on August 20. Telescope will be the third offering from the collective that draws together an expansive palette of jazz, classical, Latin reggae, world and New Orleans music. We’ve previously hailed the group’s “ability to cast a hypnotic spell” with this varied approach.
New York City, NYPosted by
American Songwriter

A Great Big World Talks Physics, Popularity and New LP ‘Particles’

The two founding members of the New York City-born group, A Great Big World, have found their method, their songwriting strategy. In an age when it’s practically second nature to look elsewhere, outward or to someone else when in need of something, bandmates, Ian Axel and Chad King, instead look deeply inward, and for them, it’s made all the difference. For the songwriting duo, who rocketed to fame and fortune with their 2013 hit, “Say Something,” which later featured a version with Christina Aguilera that’s been streamed over half-a-billion times on YouTube, to look internally and to dive deep into their own proverbial pools of vulnerability turned out to be the key to success. And this is especially so on the band’s new album, Particles, which is out today (August 27).

Comments / 0

Community Policy