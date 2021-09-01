Robin Hatch Announces New LP “T.O.N.T.O.” with the Tropicalia-Inspired “Brazil”
If you aren’t already familiar with TONTO—The Original New Timbral Orchestra—I, someone born well after the 1970s who’s yet to fully immerse myself in the wonders of Innervisions, may not be your best resource for explaining the cobbled-together electronic instrument that single-handedly birthed a movement in electronic music (but I could point you in the right direction). But for the knowledgable folks out there, it was this hulking mass of knobs and wires that aided Toronto composer Robin Hatch on her latest project, T.O.N.T.O., which she’s dedicated to the machine.floodmagazine.com
