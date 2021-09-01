1210 Jessica Loop, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Built in 2020, this 3bd 2ba home is priced to sell! This home features a large master suite with a very spacious walk in closet as well as a walk in shower in the master bathroom. The nearly 1200sf basement garage is large enough to fit multiple vehicles, or could be used as storage or a workshop. The entire main floor is fitted with premium laminate waterproof flooring throughout. This home is conveniently located off of HWY 92 in Jefferson City. Only a 5 minute drive to interstate 40, 30 minutes to Knoxville, 20 minutes from Sevierville and the Great Smoky Mountains, and within 8 minutes to Carson-Newman University! Call today for additional information or to schedule a showing!