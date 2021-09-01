Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, TN

1210 Jessica Loop, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Citizen Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt in 2020, this 3bd 2ba home is priced to sell! This home features a large master suite with a very spacious walk in closet as well as a walk in shower in the master bathroom. The nearly 1200sf basement garage is large enough to fit multiple vehicles, or could be used as storage or a workshop. The entire main floor is fitted with premium laminate waterproof flooring throughout. This home is conveniently located off of HWY 92 in Jefferson City. Only a 5 minute drive to interstate 40, 30 minutes to Knoxville, 20 minutes from Sevierville and the Great Smoky Mountains, and within 8 minutes to Carson-Newman University! Call today for additional information or to schedule a showing!

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Jefferson City, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carson Newman University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy