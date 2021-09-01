Naomi Alligator Adjusts to Her Surroundings on “Concession Stand Girl”

On “Concession Stand Girl,” Corrinne James’ latest single as Naomi Alligator, she imagines herself shapeshifting to the environment around her. At one point she wishes to be seven feet tall, and the next: “I wish I was seven inches small so I could swim in the rain.” Accompanied by a tinny banjo, the title track from her forthcoming EP captures the choice to be seen and unseen, to take over your surroundings or invisibly dive into them. That’s what the concession stand girl does after all, taking stock of the atmosphere and organizing herself and others around it.