What South Park’s New Upcoming Projects Could Mean For The Future of the Franchise

South Park is one of many adult animated sitcoms but the Comedy Central mainstay has a million and one reasons as to why its been around as long as it has been. South Park has always pushed the envelope on several different aspects of itself from the episode topics to the way celebrities are talked about to how exactly they speak about and push specific issues. However, while the topics are overly intense and entangled in crude humor, they usually take an incredibly unique way of looking at current events. Most recently, South Park used COVID19 and the vaccine to the virus as the subjects of their specials of the last two years instead of seasons. Below, we’ve discussed South Park and it’s future with the projects that are currently lined up for the franchise, coming exclusively to Paramount+ this year and more later, as well as how the show impacted comedy and the world overall.