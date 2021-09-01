Cancel
Colchester, CT

In memory of her sister: Jackie Sirois's Red Rose Café in Colchester

Norwich Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's edition of The Local Flavor features Jackie Sirois of Red Rose Café in Colchester. A Connecticut native, Jackie always had a passion for cooking and baking. After years of bartending and waitressing and an untimely departure from Aetna, she decided to pursue her passion, in part from the encouragement of her beloved sister. When she passed unexpectedly in the summer of 2015, Jackie knew she had to open up her own place.

