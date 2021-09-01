In Conversation: Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath on the Potential of the Nowhere Generation
Rise Against are a rarity in the music world: a punk band who have achieved mainstream success without compromising their beliefs. For over 20 years, Tim McIlrath has fronted the band which has served as a constant as the world has constantly shifted around them. The band’s ninth full-length Nowhere Generation, which came out in June, was recorded with longtime collaborator Bill Stevenson (Descendents, Black Flag) and sees them retaining the same sense of urgency and intensity that the band have cultivated throughout their career.floodmagazine.com
Comments / 0