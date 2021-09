L.A. is seeing a lot of artists taking the path to success and the latest one who’s on our radar is Kyle Banks. The rising singer has already collaborated with artists like Bino Rideaux, Cozz, and Kalan.FrFr. Today, he is debuting his brand new single ‘Bad Bih’, which is produced by Meez and LouieJi, best known for their work on Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III. It’s his first release under a new deal with Red Bull Records.