I know this is not a funny story because a man and his mama were injured but this story out of KING5 News in Seattle is just TOO WILD to ignore. This guy who's about 41 years old and his mom were walking down the street somewhere in Seattle, right? So the guy sees a dollar bill and the ground and he reaches to pick it up. He puts it in his pocket and kept on walking. And that's when an angry lady came up to them from seemingly out of nowhere and starts yelling at them and whips out a hatchet. She starts hacking away at them and screaming because the man kept the dollar bill.