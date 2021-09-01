Cancel
Health Services

An exploration of specialist clinicians' experiences and beliefs about inpatient amputee rehabilitation as a pathway option for adult primary amputees

Disabil Rehabil. 2021 Aug 31:1-12. doi: 10.1080/09638288.2021.1970830. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To explore specialist amputee physiotherapists’ experiences and subsequent views about specialist inpatient rehabilitation (IPR) as a National Health Service (NHS) pathway option for adult primary amputees and their perceptions and beliefs about the effects of inpatient amputee rehabilitation.

