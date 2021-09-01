Cancel
Nicole Lambert, Myriad Genetics, on Increasing Carrier Screening Access for All Ethnicities

By Robert Dillard
 7 days ago

The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) recently recommended that screening for a broad panel of conditions be offered to all expectant women or people considering parenthood. The update acknowledges that advances in genetic knowledge have outpaced the previous guidelines, which suggested more limited screening – and only for certain ethnicities. Myriad Genetics, a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, supports these new recommendations.

