Postpartum stress and protective factors in women who gave birth in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Womens Health (Lond). 2021 Jan-Dec;17:17455065211042190. doi: 10.1177/17455065211042190. OBJECTIVES: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable stress throughout the world. Little is known about how postpartum women who gave birth during the early months of the pandemic were impacted. The purpose of this study was to explore and describe the associations between potential risk, protective factors, and psychological distress among postpartum women who gave birth during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#Stress#Single Women#The United States#Depression#Covid 19 Pandemic#Womens Health#The Pearlin Mastery Scale
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

What are the best ways of reducing stress during COVID-19? – Peter DeCaprio

The work from the home regime has resulted in stress and anxiety among employees. With the passage of the year, people find it challenging to balance personal and professional life. The onset of COVID-19 has resulted in heightened cases of anxiety and depression. With so much gossip around, stressing news surrounding you, it is difficult to concentrate on work. Hence, the productivity of an individual comes into question.
Educationthestarnews.com

Back to school, dealing with stress during a pandemic

Children of all ages are back to school and many of them, along with their families are concerned about the safety of in-person classes, especially with young children ineligible for the vaccines, and the COVID-19 pandemic still surging with the Delta variant taking dominate hold across the nation. Family Medicine...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Mothers using alternative birthing plans during COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The surge in COVID-19 patients caused many hospitals to limit visitors for maternity patients. For many mothers, this did not fit their ideal birthing experience. “A lot of people want more than one person or two people involved in their birthing experience,” says Jordan Miles, midwife...
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

Physical and mental well-being, risk and protective factors among older lesbians /gay women in the United Kingdom during the initial COVID-19 2020 lockdown

J Women Aging. 2021 Sep 6:1-22. doi: 10.1080/08952841.2021.1965456. Online ahead of print. This article reports on a subset of findings from a recent UK survey of the impact of COVID-19 on older LGBT+ people in the UK. It considers the responses of 149 lesbian/gay women (137 cisgender, 12 trans) to questions relating to physical and mental health and wellbeing. Findings indicate that those women – in couples and singles – who were happy with their living circumstances pre-COVID showed stoicism, adaptability, and determined positivity in response to the pandemic and associated lockdown. Some even reported an improved quality of life, better personal relationships and increased neighborly support. By contrast, those women who were very unhappy with their circumstances prior to COVID-19 – generally women who lived alone and experienced a mismatch between their actual and desired social network – either remained unhappy or became more unhappy, due to its impact on fragile support systems. For trans women, formal support from trans/LGBT+ specific networks – online during COVID lockdown – were central to their wellbeing. Having access to, and being able to use, online technologies were essential to good mental health during lockdown. These findings reaffirm the diversity among older lesbians/gay women as well as highlighting how COVID-19 has acted as a magnifier to their preexisting circumstances. The narratives of those doing well – generally better-networked, intentionally positive and engaged in practices which promote their well-being – may offer insights for supporting those who find their lives more challenging, both during a public health crisis and more generally.
Women's Healthverywellfamily.com

Contracting COVID-19 During Pregnancy Has Been Linked to Preterm Birth

Contracting COVID-19 during pregnancy increases the risk of preterm labor, according to a new study. It was found that BIPOC and Latinx pregnant people experience disproportionately higher outcomes of preterm birth from COVID-19. People who had comorbidities such as diabetes had significantly higher risks of preterm birth if they contracted COVID-19.
Genesee County, MIflintside.com

Coping with mental health and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic

Emily Rose, a Davison High School graduate, was one of two scholarship winners in Genesee Health Plan’s annual essay contest. Students across Genesee County participated, discussing topics related to their family health histories and the impact it could have on their future health. Flintside has partnered with Genesee Health Plan to publish the two winning essays.
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

No surge in suicides during the COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — With the 5th highest suicide rate in the nation, the state of Utah has been spending millions in recent years to prevent suicides. How effective has the effort been? Experts say the SafeUT smartphone app and other new resources have been doing their job, even in during the difficult months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is Postpartum Depression Normal?

Mental health awareness is meant to be supportive, but it sometimes has the opposite effect. Early maternal experiences often contain elements found in clinical depression alongside positive feelings inconsistent with depression. The constant brainwork involved in getting to know an infant is as draining as disrupted sleep, leaving some mothers...
Women's HealthNature.com

Perceived stress during labor and its association with depressive symptomatology, anxiety, and pain catastrophizing

Perceived stress is a dimension of the maternal stress response, however little data is available on perceived stress levels and its associated psychological risk factors during labor. In this secondary data analysis from a prospective study evaluating epidural regimens, we investigated the potential associations between depressive symptomatology, anxiety, and pain catastrophizing with perceived stress during labor. Healthy nulliparous adult women with term singleton pregnancies requesting for epidural analgesia in early labor were included. Assessments were administered after epidural analgesia and adequate pain relief were achieved. Perceived stress (Perceived Stress Scale, PSS, high PSS ≥ 16), depressive symptomatology (Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, EPDS, high EPDS ≥ 10), and pain catastrophizing (Pain Catastrophizing Scale, PCS, high total PCS ≥ 25) were assessed as categorical variables. Additionally, anxiety (State-trait Anxiety Inventory, STAI), PCS total and its subscales (rumination, magnification and helplessness) were analyzed as continuous variables. Univariate and multivariable logistic regression models were used to identify factors associated with high PSS. Of 801 women included, 411 (51.9%) had high PSS. High EPDS (OR 2.16, 95%CI 1.36–3.44), increasing trait anxiety (OR 1.17, 95%CI 1.14–1.20), and increasing pain magnification (OR 1.12, 95%CI 1.05–1.19) were independently associated with high PSS. Depressive symptomatology, trait anxiety, and pain magnification were associated with perceived stress during labor, providing impetus for future research aimed at detecting and alleviating stress and its psychological or pain association factors.
Women's HealthFox5 KVVU

Study: Babies born during pandemic show cognitive decline

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new study shows the weight of the pandemic is affecting babies. In the study of almost 700 babies born in 2020, the infants had an average IQ score of 78 -- 22 points lower than what’s considered normal. The study points to increased TV exposure for the babies during quarantine, and lack of outdoor exercise as possible causes of decline in motor, verbal, and cognitive skills. Though parents likely had more time at home with their kids, it wasn’t necessarily quality time as they juggled work, childcare, and other responsibilities.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How are people dealing with monetary stress during Covid-19?

Money worries and financial stress have become a part of human life. In these trying times, it is very natural to feel overwhelmed with uncertain news. Whenever you try to assess your circumstances, you will have to pay attention to your economic scenario. For easing your anxiety and stress, you will have to cultivate a positive frame of mind. Understanding financial anxiety and stress is significant for dealing with the problem.
Child obesity increased during COVID-19 pandemic: study

A new study found that child obesity significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, published Friday on the Journal of the America Medical Association (JAMA) Network, found that "youths gained more weight during the COVID-19 pandemic than before it." The greatest change occurred among children aged 5 through 11 years old, which saw a Body Mass Index (BMI) increase of 1.57 and prevalence of obesity increase from 36.2% to 45.7%.

