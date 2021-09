If you didn’t know yet, WhatsApp introduced late last year the disappearing messages option for one-on-one conversations. However, the only choice which is not really a choice, is for the messages to disappear after 7 days. Now it looks like the WhatsApp beta build is testing out a 90-day option on top of the previous 24-hour option that was also spotted in a previous build. It’s still something that is not sure to come out in an update but at least we know they’re testing it.