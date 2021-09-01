Cancel
What’s really going on with Deshaun Watson and the Miami Dolphins?

By Adam H. Beasley
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday was Operation: Support Tua in Miami Dolphins HQ. From the simultaneous leaks to beat reporters knocking down Pro Football Talk’s report that owner Stephen Ross was pushing for his team to acquire Deshaun Watson, to ESPN’s peculiar account of Brian Flores’ message to his team reinforcing that Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s quarterback, there was a lot going on. (The account was peculiar because what Flores says behind closed doors almost always remains behind closed doors.)

