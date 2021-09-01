Cancel
POND Share Video for New Song “Human Touch”

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian psych-rock band POND are releasing their ninth studio album, fittingly titled 9, on October 1 via Spinning Top/Secretly Distribution. Now they have shared its newest single, “Human Touch,” via a video. The song seems partially to be about disconnecting from screens and reconnecting with in-person human interaction. Duncan Wright directed the video, in which frontman Nick Allbrook perhaps channels a bit of Mick Jagger’s dancing. Godzilla briefly shows up too. Watch it below.

