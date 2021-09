Get inspired, recharged & motivated with these mostly free on-demand talks from big companies. Before the pandemic, when life felt normal in Silicon Valley, developer conferences were as popular as Sunday markets. These long-day events with tasty food, networking, and free swag were really fun actually. I remember how I went to Samsung's Bixby Workshop in San Francisco once and spent the entire day creating an AI assistant and… eating. In the afternoon, I enjoyed a cool presentation by Adam Cheyer, the creator of Siri, Bixby, Viv Labs, Change.org, and Sentient. In the end, everyone presented their personal projects (ours was an AI assistant that could tell your horoscope for the day) and my team won a tablet. Ah, good old times.