Indigenous vaccination rates lag in almost every region of Australia, new figures show

By Nick Evershed
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly released figures on Indigenous Covid vaccination rates by region show that many areas in Western Australia are lagging well behind the rest of the country. The data was released by the federal Department of Health on Wednesday following calls for greater transparency on Indigenous vaccination figures from Aboriginal health groups and Labor politicians, with senator Pat Dodson moving a motion in the Senate on Tuesday calling on the government to release vaccination rates for First Nations people by geographic area.

