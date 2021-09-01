Cancel
Premiere: ĠENN Debut New Video For “Catalyst”

By Caleb Campbell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton-based outfit ĠENN shared their debut EP Liminal earlier this year, introducing the world to their stridently political and powerfully personal genre-blending style. It proved to be a chaotic ride, taking cues from ‘90s alt rock and post punk and filtering them through experimental and psychedelic textures, reportedly influenced by bands like Metronomy, LCD Soundsystem, Captain Beefheart, and Warpaint. The band released “Catalyst,” one of the record’s highlights, as a single last week and now the band is back with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

