Premiere: ĠENN Debut New Video For “Catalyst”

Toad Venom‘s new single rings sincere in its ’60s-style acid-laced harmonies and organ-ic bounce, but whatever decade you want to pin them to, their melodelia is a welcome arrival. “Swirling Hands” is the second single to make its way to public ears from the Gunnorp — near Linköping, off the E4 that runs between Gothenburg and Stockholm; someday I’ll tour Sweden and see these places — outfit behind June’s “Three Hearts” and while it’s hard to tell if their anonymity is on purpose or they just haven’t gotten around to telling anyone who they are or taking pictures yet, they’ve clearly got their priorities in order. Step one: write cool songs. Step two: record those songs. Step three: rent inflatable cow costume.