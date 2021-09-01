Cancel
Giants roster moves: 3 players awarded to Giants via waivers

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, the New York Giants were busy on the waiver wire Wednesday. The Giants were awarded three players — linebackers Justin Hilliard (49ers) and Quincy Roche (Steelers) , and wide receiver Collin Johnson (Jaguars). The Giants are 11th in the waiver wire priority, the same spot they drafted in...

NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants claim 3 players off waivers, what do they bring?

The New York Giants made several waiver claims on Wednesday afternoon, adding two defensive players and one of the tallest wide receivers in the NFL. Not a single Giants that was released was picked up by another team, indicating how weak their depth was at specific positions, notably on the offensive line. In addition, the players they cut at wide receiver were also passed on, which means David Sills could end up back on the practice squad. The Giants have already resigned multiple players, including Niko Lalos, Brett Heggie, Matt Cole, and Damion Willis.
NFLBig Blue View

3 questions with Big Cat Country about Giants’ WR Collin Johnson

The last thing anyone expected the New York Giants to do when they scoured the waiver wire for help this week was to add a wide receiver. After all, they kept seven on the initial roster and cut fan favorite David Sills V, as well as some other seemingly useful players.
