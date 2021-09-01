Cancel
Spencer, IA

Spencer man gets probation for fake robbery

By Nick Hytrek
Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man who staged the robbery of a Casey's store with his girlfriend has been placed on probation. Jason Archer, 41, pleaded guilty in May in Clay County District Court to conspiracy to commit a felony. District Judge John Sandy on Tuesday deferred judgment on the charge and placed Archer on two years' probation. Archer also was ordered to pay a $1,025 civil penalty and $3,116 in restitution to Casey's jointly with Coty Wolthuis. Charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

