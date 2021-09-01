INDYCAR To Commemorate 9/11 through Charitable Activations, Special Race Weekend Ceremonies

EDWARDSVILLE – The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States will be honored in Edwardsville with the second annual Kicks on 66 Car Show & Cruise. The event, hosted this year at On the Hill Golf Course & Lounge at the American Legion Post #199 in Edwardsville, will showcase hundreds of original, restored and new vehicles of all makes and models and serve as a day-long celebration and memorial for veterans and first responders. The show and cruise are also in memory of Randy Gori, a local attorney, community leader, and car collector, who was tragically killed in January 2020 and the genesis for last year’s inaugural event.